Production could fall further if milk price drops

May 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Dairy farmers Robert McIntosh, Woodside Park, Berry, Tim Bale, Tijulen Holsteins, Stewarts River, and Luke Cleary, Hastings Park, Wauchope, all believe a drop in the milk price could impact production. Picture supplied
NSW dairy producers will be keeping a close eye on new season milk prices due to be announced in June as high input costs have many operations balanced on a knife edge.

