The Sheep Sustainability Framework has increased the range of sheep and wool industry data collated in its annual report, but says there are more metrics that need to be added to provide a fuller picture of what's going on in the industry.
Among the new data released in the newly launched 2023 annual report are figures that show 91 per cent of producers use vaccinations to prevent disease and 50pc of sheep producers generate and use renewable energy, with solar the more common option.
But new data still has to be sourced regarding key challenges in the industry, including the percentage of sheep transported in line with animal welfare standards, conservation practices, the total spend on health and safety prevention and management and workforce availability among processors.
Sheep-producing land identified for conservation or protection purposes was previously reported in the 2022 annual report as 2.7pc, but that data is absent from this year's report due to no longer being collected by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences and the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
SSF Sustainability Steering Group chairman Scott Williams said the annual report had made notable gains in its reporting capacity over the past year, with a range of new information being added in 2023, including 25 new baseline data points in the latest iteration.
"When we launched the inaugural annual report in 2022 just over half of the indicators were reported with data," Dr Williams said.
"Today, 91 per cent of our indicators are reported with data and we are on track for 100 per cent next year.
"These metrics allow us to determine directional changes over time, highlight our successes, identify areas for improvement and demonstrate the sustainability credentials of one of Australia's most important industries."
The report has also revealed that 3pc of sheep producers have measured greenhouse gas emissions for their enterprise using carbon accounting or another process, below the 9pc of producers that have done carbon neutral or carbon accounting training.
Of the 50pc of producers that generate and use renewable energy, 83pc used solar energy without battery and 6pc used wind energy.
Additional data on workforce diversity has also been collated in the report, with ABS figures showing that the industry skews male, with most workers aged between 35 and 74.
Men make up 72pc of people employed in sheep farming and shearing services, while women comprise 28pc of the industry.
Agewise, 32pc of the industry are aged 35-54 and 40pc are aged 55 to 74.
A further 20pc are aged 15 to 34 and 7pc are aged over 75.
Just 1.5pc of the industry workforce identifies as indigenous or Torres Strait Island and 2pc of the workforce speak a language other than English.
