Meat processors operating only in the Australian domestic market face a fairly stable regulatory, technical and consumer environment with little or no import competition.
The export market offers economies of scale and the opportunity to better maximise returns especially on secondary cuts and offals that may otherwise have minor value in the Australian market.
This benefits the whole supply chain in Australia all the way back to the farm gate.
But the export market also carries many more variables that require a flexible and innovative export sector that can respond quickly to changing market forces and events that influence returns, both good and bad.
Some of the market variables over just the last couple of months have included export processors responding to new Meat Hygiene Assessment criteria and Post Mortem Inspection and Disposition upgrades from the Department of Agriculture.
Market variables have included continuing issues over incorrect shipping marks to the US. There are new maximum permitted shelf life requirements for chilled and frozen beef and sheepmeat to Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait and a new regulatory approach to pathogenic reduction treatments in Singapore.
What impact will the recent foot and mouth disease outbeak in our major market Korea have?
While the new Interim trade agreement with India shows much promise, the new foreign food manufacturing facility registration requirements have been complex with the online portal for this purpose suffering periodic outages.
We are all aware of the USDA forecast declines in US beef production this year after a few years of record production. While the overall forecast still remains in place, USDA's original 6.5 per cent forecast reduction has been pulled back to 5.3pc as lingering impacts from drought have not dissipated.
US beef exports rebounded slightly in March as a reflection of this.
On May 2 the US "Other Beef" quota of 65,005 tonnes for 2023 was filled, mostly by Brazil. This is Brazil's only access to the US fresh beef market at 4.4 US cents /kg tariff. Brazil now has to pay 26.4pc ad valorem duty for the rest of the year which will significantly impact their import strategy.
Because the quota is full, Japan and the UK will also have to pay 26.4pc.
We always talk about exporting to over 100 countries around the world and that we need to constantly pursue a diversified export strategy to avoid being too dependent on one market, but the reality is that China and the US account for 51pc of global beef imports.
As an exporter it is hard to avoid not seeking to maximise returns in these two markets and every major beef exporter does.
Brazil and Argentina are limited by beef quota access into the US but they often export outside quota anyway incurring the significant import duties that apply because of the returns that are still available even after the duties are applied.
Now Paraguay, a fellow member with Brazil and Argentina of the Mercusor trade group in South America is also in an advanced stage of seeking access to the US for its beef.
Brazil and Argentina now depend on the Chinese beef market for around 50pc of their current beef exports. To cement that dependence, both countries have moved to de-dollarise their trade to China over recent months and move to direct sales in Chinese Yuan.
This will only add to any perceived advantage these South American suppliers have in dealing with China as this aligns with China's desire for the Yuan to become the dominant international currency deposing the US dollar.
The Australian trade to China remains in US dollars.
On May 6 the free trade agreement with the UK was finally given a start date of June 1 although shipments already on the water to the UK now arriving on or after June 1 will be able to enter under the new arrangements.
The FTA opens a new era for the meat trade to the "Old Dart" but negotiations continue on the FTA with the European Union, the trade block that the UK left in order to scope its own independent path in international trade.
The latest round of Australian negotiations on an FTA with the EU were held in Brussels during the last week of April. While agreement has been reached on the majority of the 29 chapters in the negotiations, there has been no tabling yet of how they will treat beef and sheepmeat.
Judging by the NZ agreement with the EU we should not get too excited. Given the difficult discussions on the EU's geographical indicators protecting common names in Australia like feta cheese and prosecco, any agreement is likely to come down to political trade offs on both sides. Let's hope the meat industry doesn't pay too heavily for the EU's protectionist tendencies.
Closer to home, cattle supply from the extensive herd rebuild over recent years is now reaching the market, pressuring prices and is not expected to slow anytime soon. Cattle slaughter rates have returned to more normal levels at 107,000 last week, according to MLA figures after the April public holiday short processing weeks. Cattle slaughter is now avearging over 100,000 weekly for the year to date, the highest since 2020.
The implied positive processing margins continue after an extensive period of negative returns over recent years. The lack of labour continues to limit operators from running their plants as hard as they would like but it is good to see new capacity coming on board soon at TFI at Murray Bridge.
