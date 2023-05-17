Farm Online
The pieces at play in beef exporting right now: Over the Hooks with Steve Martyn

By Steve Martyn
May 18 2023 - 8:00am
Australia may export beef to a hundred different countries but the beef burger market in the United States has long been one of the largest. Photo by Allen Rad on Unsplash.
Meat processors operating only in the Australian domestic market face a fairly stable regulatory, technical and consumer environment with little or no import competition.

