USDA report predicts tight global wheat stocks

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
May 21 2023 - 10:00am
Reports support wheat prices
Higher protein wheats such as Kansas City Board of Trade wheat futures have pushed strongly higher in recent weeks to be back at the highs reached during April.

