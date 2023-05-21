Reports support wheat prices

Higher protein wheats such as Kansas City Board of Trade wheat futures have pushed strongly higher in recent weeks to be back at the highs reached during April.
Other international wheat futures contracts haven't rallied to the same extent and continue to trade near the recent lows.
This is despite the market watching the events in Ukraine and Russia. At time of writing there remains uncertainty over whether the Ukrainian grain corridor will be extended.
The Russians stopped inspections of vessels destined for Ukraine for a few days, but then resumed them again later last week.
For now, the market seems comfortable grain will continue to flow out of the Black Sea area despite the Russians trying to leverage some influence saying it is contingent on other demands being met.
The last Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commitment of Traders report indicated that fund managers had increased their net sold position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat.
That means they're betting on the market going down. If their view changes and they switch to buy back those positions quickly it could push the market up.
The improvement in KCBT wheat values, which is more akin to Australian APW1 wheat, is on the back of United States specific crop condition reports indicating the rains over the past month haven't improved the production outlook of the US hard red winter crop.
The US Crop Condition report released weekly by the United States Department of Agriculture lowered the percentage of crop rated good to excellent to 25 per cent from 28pc the week before.
Some analysts indicate large areas of the US hard red winter crop considered too far gone and expected to be abandoned.
The annual crop tour of the US hard red winter crop starts later this week and will be closely monitored by market participants to verify crop conditions one way or the other.
The USDA released its updated monthly World Supply and Demand Estimates on Friday night.
In terms of the major global production areas, 2023/24 supply is expected to increase in Argentina, Canada, China, the European Union and India, which is partly offset by forecast year-on-year decreases in Australia, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.
The net result is projecting the global wheat stocks-to-use ratio to be the lowest since 2014/15 with China holding more than half of those stocks.
If we take China out of the global balance sheet equation, the USDA is projecting the tightest global stocks since 2007/08.
That sounds relatively supportive of global wheat prices to me.
