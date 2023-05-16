Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Oversupply of lamb causes market dip

VN
By Victoria Nugent
May 17 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices took a dip for sheep and lamb last week. Photo: Darren Howe.
Prices took a dip for sheep and lamb last week. Photo: Darren Howe.

Elevated yardings are putting pressure on sheep and lamb prices, with a reduction in buyers clear across many eastern selling centres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VN

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.