Elevated yardings are putting pressure on sheep and lamb prices, with a reduction in buyers clear across many eastern selling centres.
All indicators have eased across the Eastern Daily Indicator with mutton and restocker lamb tying for the biggest weekly drop, both losing 53c to rest at 376c and 508c at close of sales Monday.
Merino lamb was down 46c to 522c, trade lamb was down 40c to 596c, heavy lamb dipped 34c to 646c and light lamb decreased 32c to 497c.
Meat & Livestock Australia figures show lamb slaughter lifted 90,826 head last week, the equivalent to 28pc week-on-week, and the second highest weekly slaughter figure for 2023.
Eastern states lamb slaughter has only reached above 370,000 head twice since December 2019, both times in the last month.
In the most recent episode of Mecado podcast Commodity Conversations, analyst Olivia Agar said last week hadn't been very positive for the lamb and sheep sector as supply continued at strong levels.
"It looks like it was enough to overwhelm this week, with prices falling across all categories," she said.
"Mutton prices fell almost 20pc over the week, losing around half the gains that had been made over the last month.
"Restocker lamb also ended around 50 to 60c lower week on week.
"There does seem to be signs of weakening demand from the US for lamb which isn't great news at a time when supplies are so strong."
In Bendigo, the Monday sale saw five or six processors not even fielding buyers.
The sheep market also saw a number of key buyers not active.
Elders Bendigo livestock manager Nigel Starick said there was a massive oversupply of lambs and it was unclear how long that might last.
"We're all hoping that something in China might open up some doors seeing as our trade minister has been over there to try to get some more protein out of the country to take up some of the slack," he said.
"Processors can only kill as many as they can kill, that's the other issue... that's where we're a little bit hamstrung with the market.
"Producers are still making money... we've had three very good years and you can't just keep continuing on that upward stream.
"At some point something had to change and unfortunately we've got a combination of bad prices and a dry season right now so it's putting a bit of pressure on everyone to try and get as much money as they can."
Mr Starick said in addition to the absent processors, the major supermarkets hadn't been at the Bendigo sale this year as they had a constant supply.
"You would traditionally think that June would start to show signs of some light at the end of the tunnel where the price would start to rise before spring numbers coming in," he said.
"I've only just heard that there are prices being bandied about for mid to late June at $6.70 a kg, which is only marginally better than where we were [on Monday].
"Maybe July and August might be the shining light but on the other hand producers don't want to hold their lambs that long as it's a big cost to feed them right through the coldest part of the year.
