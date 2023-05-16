Agtech startup MEQ Probe will next month open a new innovation lab and production facility in Melbourne's northern suburbs to help drive the growth of its red meat measurement technology.
Due to open in June, the facility at the Neue Space Business Park in Reservoir will house the company's corporate headquarters but also provide space to prototype and manufacture its products.
The company first launched in 2020 with a handheld probe that uses spectral analysis to determine the intramuscular fat percentage on carcases and was the first to receive commercial accreditation for a product measuring lamb IMF.
Since then the company has expanded their range in response to industry demand to include the MEQ Camera, and MEQ Live, a measurement tool for live animals.
The sustainability impacts of the MEQ Live device will be a particular focus in the innovation lab.
A report from EnergyLink Services found that the use of MEQ Live could lead to a reduction of 450,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
MEQ Probe has said the decision to relocate to Victoria was influenced by the excellent connectivity of Reservoir's location to Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport, as well as its proximity to several new, key clients, including AMG, ALC, Greenhams, and Frews.
MORE READING:
The new facility will increase production capacity and enable the company to escalate prototyping endeavours, pushing forward their suite of products.
MEQ Probe chief executive Remo Carbone said the new MEQ facility marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to revolutionise the red meat industry.
"With our corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under one roof, we are poised to deliver the most innovative solutions on the market to our growing client base," he said.
"This move not only streamlines our operations but also enables us to really champion local, advanced hardware manufacturing and showcase what Australian talent and expertise are really capable of.
"We are excited to open our doors, and take our mission to objectively measure red meat quality to new heights."
MEQ Probe will still maintain a strong base in Gundagai, NSW and has also added a team in Brisbane to service the Queensland area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.