Agtech company MEQ Probe's new Melbourne HQ

By Victoria Nugent
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Agtech startup MEQ Probe's new headquarters In Reservoir, in Melbourne's northern suburbs.
Agtech startup MEQ Probe will next month open a new innovation lab and production facility in Melbourne's northern suburbs to help drive the growth of its red meat measurement technology.

