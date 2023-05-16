ANOTHER important part of Australia's cropping belt is away and racing for the winter cropping season with southern Queensland producing scoring a critical 50mm plus rain event over the past 24 hours.
Almost all of the Darling Downs enjoyed 50-80mm, with the rain extending down to the border, with Goondiwindi receiving 62mm.
It will set up the winter cropping season nicely for producers in the region and critically will allow topsoil moisture to join up with subsoil moisture from last year's Big Wet.
However, the rain did not extend far into northern NSW's cropping belt, instead pushing through the New England region, with centres such as Inverell and Glen Innes receiving 30-40mm.
The rainfall of 5-15mm around centres such as Moree presents a tricky dynamic as it will probably germinate the dry-sown winter crop but will not be enough to join up the moisture.
"We're not quite sure what the best plan is regarding further planting, do we go in dry or do we pull up and wait for rain," said Moree farmer Rebecca Reardon.
"There is a lot that has gone in dry through this part of the world so there are people that are nervous, particularly given the long-term forecast is for a dry season," she said.
But further north, it was all smiles.
John Woods, Grains Research and Development Corporation chairman and farmer in the Goondiwindi / Boggabilla region, said he had received around 20mm.
"It is enough to put us back in the game," he said.
"The guys on the Queensland side of the border are very happy, those heavier falls of over 50mm will set things up nicely, but even here 20mm is very useful, although the rain did taper off very quickly to the south of the border."
Further north, the falls also tapered off to around 25mm around Roma, tallies considered useful but not as season defining as the big dumps on the Downs.
The Darling Downs growers will be especially thankful to get such a timely dump of rain given the long-term forecast, meaning early rain to allow crops to push down and access subsoil moisture will be critical.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there was a markedly lower than average chance of achieving median winter rainfall through much of the country and there is a higher than average risk of both El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole positive events forming, both correlated with drier than average conditions.
Northern NSW remains stubbornly dry while croppers further to the south through southern NSW and Victoria are seeing crops germinate on the back of autumn rain.
There has also been a reasonable autumn break for many growers in WA and SA.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
