Cane land in demand as sugar prices boom

By Mark Phelps
May 17 2023 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Booming sugar prices are sure to create plenty of interest in a 77 hectare irrigated cane farm. Picture - supplied
BOOMING sugar prices are sure to create plenty of interest in a 77 hectare (191 acre) cane farm on the Peak Downs Highway in the Mackay district (pictured bottom right).

