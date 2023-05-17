Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Knitwear traceability project asks community to #thankawoolgrower

May 18 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fox & Lillie Rural Wool marketing representative Adrian Tuohey, Fields Knitwear general manager Darren Elliot and woolgrower Colin Graham.
Fox & Lillie Rural Wool marketing representative Adrian Tuohey, Fields Knitwear general manager Darren Elliot and woolgrower Colin Graham.

An Australian knitwear brand has been putting grass to garment fashion in the spotlight with a traceable wool project, encouraging consumers to appreciate wool producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.