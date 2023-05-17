Knitwear traceability project asks community to #thankawoolgrower

An Australian knitwear brand has been putting grass to garment fashion in the spotlight with a traceable wool project, encouraging consumers to appreciate wool producers.
The Fields Knitwear #thankawoolgrower campaign has been supported by Fox & Lillie Rural and has seen representatives from the brand hit the road to visit the growers that are part of their supply chain.
Among those growers are the Graham family, who run a mixed farming enterprise in Central Victoria.
Colin and Kaye Graham have lived in the Loddon Valley region of Victoria their entire lives with a long family history in agriculture.
Fields Knitwear designs, develops, and manufactures for six independent in-house brands, as well as manufacturing knitwear for several major retailers and brands in Australia and New Zealand.
Sales and marketing director at Fields Knitwear Lavina Smith said their business had an open and transparent connection with all facets of their manufacturing.
"We were very fortunate and grateful to be able to connect the dots back through the wool supply chain, with the support of our trusted suppliers," she said.
" Fox & Lillie Rural have the ability to add value and insights to client relationships and partnerships, further cementing a strong sense of connection and community in the Australian wool industry.
"I am proud to be working with Australian farmers and wool brokers, there is a true sense of community spirit that is hard to describe in words; it's a feeling and a connection with a sense of belonging."
Fox & Lillie Rural Wool marketing representative Adrian Tuohey said woolgrowers had been really receptive to the #thankawoolgrower campaign.
"The Graham family loved being recognised for their hard work and were extremely thrilled to meet Darren and Lavina from Fields Knitwear and see their Merino wool being made into high quality knitwear," he said.
The campaign includes about 10 growers based right across Australia in NSW, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria.
