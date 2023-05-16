Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Farmers invited to inspect often secretive hemp growing trials at two research farms

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trials have shown industrial hemp grows well in northern Australia, with the potential for two irrigated crops a season.
Trials have shown industrial hemp grows well in northern Australia, with the potential for two irrigated crops a season.

Farmers are wanted to help establish an industrial hemp industry in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.