Live export phase out panel seeks answers on market possibilities

By Victoria Nugent
May 17 2023 - 10:00am
The independent panel into the phase out of live sheep export by sea has heard concerns around market prospects. Photo: Australia Live Exporters Council.
Concerns around Western Australia's processing capacity and market opportunities have been key themes during consultation regarding the phase out of the live sheep trade, with producers and processors giving some conflicting information

