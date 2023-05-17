Live export phase out panel seeks answers on market possibilities

Concerns around Western Australia's processing capacity and market opportunities have been key themes during consultation regarding the phase out of the live sheep trade, with producers and processors giving some conflicting information
The independent panel tasked with creating a roadmap for the change has held a series of virtual forums as the latest part of its consultation with stakeholders and is also taking written submissions up until the end of May.
Panel chair Phillip Glyde said the panel needed to get to the bottom of conflicting information around future market possibilities.
"I think it would be safe to say that what we're hearing from the farmers is that they don't think there are any markets for boxed or fresh products that might come from the animals that would normally go on a live ex boat," he said.
"Yet when we talk to the processor we hear a totally different story, in summary 'we can sell or we can kill, just bring it on'.
"We're very keen to get to the bottom of these slightly conflicting views, what is actually right and what we can do to make sure we've got an integrated and efficient supply chain that provides a future for the sheep industry in WA."
Mr Glyde said from what they had heard, there seemed to be a "unanimous view" that there needs to be an increase in the meat processing sector in the state.
"There's a question in relation to just the infrastructure... more freezer space, perhaps shared freezer space... they've got equipment in place but what they're also missing is labour," he said.
"If something could be done to enable that equipment to be used in two shifts a day rather than one shift a day that would be a significant increase in capability and that then brings in the question of how do you secure that labour, seeing that most of the labour comes from overseas."
It comes amid reports that producers are having trouble getting their lambs into abattoirs in the west, with a backlog of sheep orders.
The discussion around processing workforce has touched on issues like agricultural visas and accommodation options.
Mr Glyde said producers had raised concerns that there was not enough competition in the WA meat processing sector and that live export would exacerbate this.
"The other issue is whether there should be more price disclosure, price transparency, forward contracting and the like to enable farmers to be confident that they weren't completely price takers in relation to the trade," he said.
"Other aspects that have been raised include port facilities and transport infrastructure facilities that might help exporters get their product out of the country more quickly to their customers, new and old."
The federal government has repeatedly said that the transition would not happen in this current term of government, meaning that it will not happen if Labor is voted out at the next federal election.
