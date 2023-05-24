Well located property with excellent soils and pasture

MARANOA property Tucumcari is a very well located 306 hectare (756 acre) grazing property situated 26km from Roma.
The freehold property features very well established buffel grass pastures on soft loamy soil types.
The property has belah and kurrajong country, running into softer red soil types with box and ironbark timber.
The warm timbered areas with native grasses are described as being ideal cattle shelter during the colder months.
Tucumcari also has large open areas that are well suited to cropping, including oats crops.
The exceptionally well fenced property is divided into four paddocks.
The centrally located set of cattle yards have a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp.
The property is very well watered by a share bore that supplies a Rhino tank, which services two tanks and troughs.
Water is also supplied to the property from three dams.
The average annual rainfall is 610mm (24 inches).
Marketing agent Carl Warren, TopX, said Tucumcari was an ideal first grazing paddock or lifestyle block.
"With numerous locations available for a dream home, Tucumcari offers multiple options, being large enough to run as a livestock operation or a weekend getaway for the family," Mr Warren said.
"The beautiful, fast responding loam soils certainly produce an abundance of feed."
Tucumcari will be auctioned by TopX in Roma on June 14.
Contact Carl Warren, 0428 222 341, TopX, Roma.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.