WHILE the amount of data being collected within Australian agriculture has never been greater, the issue of integration of data originated across different platforms remains a source of frustration for farmers.
With this mind, a partnership between Telstra, the Food Agility CRC (Cooperative Research Centre) and Charles Sturt University at CSU's Wagga Wagga campus will look to test a new integrated data platform.
The 'Farm Data Services' platform aims to overcome the obstacle of how to securely manage and integrate data from multiple technologies across the farm.
Enabled through Telstra's Data Hub, it is hoped the Farm Data Services platform will provide a highly scalable and secure data sharing platform to integrate, standardise and, with permission of the data owner, distribute data sets from existing agtech deployments.
This in turn will help demonstrate the value a platform can provide farmers, agritechs, institutions and researchers, connecting applications across a farm to simplify allowed sharing of data and creating a single point to access permissioned data for analysis and research, creating a streamlined process.
The platform will be trialled this year at the Global Digital Farm at Charles Sturt's Wagga Wagga campus.
The "road test" will aggregate data sources from three agtech providers to enable Charles Sturt research while also creating an application to drive efficient fertiliser application on the Global Digital Farm.
Telstra industry executive and group owner - agribusiness, supply chain and retail, Jon Young Flores, said he was hopeful the initiative would help make better use of the reams of data being created in farm businesses today.
"The first wave of digital agriculture had delivered an explosion of data that has left many farmers overwhelmed and concerned about how their data was being used," he said.
"This next phase of digital agriculture is about a farmer-centric approach to security, integration and demonstrating the return on investment."
"The Farm Data Services platform gives farmers control over the flow, access and monetisation of their data.
"Ultimately we are seeking to prove the value permissioned data sharing can provide to stakeholders across the farmer value chain." Mr Young Flores said.
Food Agility chief executive Richard Norton said the Global Digital Farm was unique in Australia and the perfect place to road test Telstra's Farm Data Services Platform before scaling nationally.
"The Global Digital Farm is a real-world testing environment, where the 1600-hectare commercial farming operation works in tandem with scientists and technologists," Mr Norton said.
Charles Sturt vice chancellor Renee Leon said the partnership with Telstra was cementing the university's reputation as the Australian epicentre of data-driven agrifood innovation.
"Home to the Global Digital Farm and AgriPark, the Wagga Wagga campus more closely connects the people who grow food to the innovation ecosystem, so we can get new knowledge and technologies into the hands of farmers faster," Prof Leon said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
