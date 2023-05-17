Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Free

Subscribe for your chance to win a $51,000 Durotanker fuel trailer

May 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The limited edition 2000L self-bunded trailer is valued at $51,000.
The limited edition 2000L self-bunded trailer is valued at $51,000.

New and existing Farmonline digital subscribers have a chance to win a fantastic Durotanker Trailer, valued at $51,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.