Farm Online
Home/Opinion

Why bushfires are still a clear and present danger

By Tom Marland
May 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews hard at work. Photo by Max Mason-Hubers, Newcastle Herald.
Fire crews hard at work. Photo by Max Mason-Hubers, Newcastle Herald.

It's been three long years since the 2019-2020 mega fires incinerated 3500 homes and took the lives of 34 innocent people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.