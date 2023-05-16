AuctionsPlus chief executive officer Angus Street has announced he will leave the company, effective July 28.
The New Zealand Merino Company (NZM) announced on Wednesday morning the appointment of Mr Street as its CEO after the resignation of its founder, John Brakenridge, in October 2022.
"We are delighted to have Angus join the team," NZM Chair Kate Mitchell said.
He has the experience, skill, and passion to lead a complex business that constantly evolves to keep our growers' wool at the forefront of the global market.
AuctionsPlus chair Kelly Freeman said Mr Street had led the business through "significant growth".
"Angus has served as CEO of AuctionsPlus since 2018, leading the business through significant business growth and continuing to create outstanding sales and marketing solutions for our customers throughout Australia," Ms Freeman said. "Speaking on behalf of AuctionsPlus' board of directors, I would like to thank and acknowledge Angus for his hard work and commitment to building innovative solutions that add value to the agricultural supply chain.
Mr Street said staying connected to the rural sector is important, and the opportunity to be part of NZM's journey was particularly interesting.
"My family's roots can be traced back to the birth of the wool industry in Australia in 1797 with the introduction of Spanish blood Merinos by Captain Henry Waterhouse," he said.
With his wife and two young children, Mr Street is relocating to Christchurch, where he will take up the new role in early August.
RELATED FROM 2018:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.