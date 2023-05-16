Farm Online
Updated

Angus Street announces AuctionsPlus departure after five years as CEO

Updated May 17 2023 - 10:42am, first published 8:59am
AuctionsPlus chief executive officer Angus Street will finish in the role on July 28, 2023. Picture supplied.
AuctionsPlus chief executive officer Angus Street will finish in the role on July 28, 2023. Picture supplied.

AuctionsPlus chief executive officer Angus Street has announced he will leave the company, effective July 28.

