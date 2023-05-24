Farm Online
Springvale delivers sheep, cattle and goat harvesting

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
May 24 2023 - 12:00pm
CONSERVATIVELY stocked 9423 hectare (23,283 acre) Walgett property Springvale has a proud history as a grazing operation, running shedding sheep and cattle as well as harvesting goats.

