After failing to sell last year, South Australia's unique Big Swamp Station has now been listed with a price of $3.8 million.
A freshwater lake, or swamp as it is referred to locally, is on the market just out of Port Lincoln on the lower EP.
The historic station is not all under water and takes in 474 hectares (1171 acres).
At this new price, the station is being offered for sale at $3245 per acre.
Agents from Kemp Real Estate tried selling the station last year through an expressions of interest campaign which closed on August 17.
Buy the station and you automatically become custodian to one of the largest populations of rare, endangered and common birds and animals in SA.
This wetland attracts global interest and is on the bucket list of many twitchers.
At its heart it remains a farm and has been used for the past 30 years to graze sheep and cattle, with pasture improvements and a garlic crop, the property has mostly new fences and three phase power.
It is divided into three natural basins.
The central basin wetland has permanent water, while water in the north and south basins are temporary.
Big Swamp is on the Flinders Highway just 10 minutes from Port Lincoln.
A bird hide overlooks the central basin in a small area which is accessible to the public.
That access comes from the Flinders Highway where it crosses a causeway between the central and northern basins, opposite McFarlane Road.
Big Swamp has been identified as a wetland of national significance.
Ninety different species of birds have been recorded there including geese, ducks, egrets and herons.
Agents say the property has many possible uses such as eco tourism.
Viticulture, horticulture and other forms are agriculture are also possible on the cleared country surrounding the lake.
Big swamp is a unique eco system with well watered red gum forests and billabongs providing safe breeding habitat for yabbies, tortoise, frogs, native fish and one of the highest populations of invertebrates recorded on the peninsula.
Overlooking this important wetland is a large, historic Victorian stone homestead with pine floors and high ceilings.
The property also has numerous sheds and an early settlers stone cottage.
Previous owners have utilised water from the lake to irrigate the arable land as well as a solar pump to tap into the underground water.
The station has mostly new gates and fencing, upgraded sheep yards, new concrete water troughs as well as a new high volume solar pump to tap into the underground water.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
