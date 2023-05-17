Farm Online
International Woolmark Prize winners for 2023 announced

May 17 2023 - 2:30pm
Adeju Thompson of Lagos Space Programme has won the International Woolmark Prize 2023.
A Nigerian conceptual non-binary design label has been announced has the winner for the 2023 International Woolmark Prize, while a Danish conceptual knitwear brand has won the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation.

