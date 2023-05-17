PARAWAY Pastoral is offloading three of its major NSW properties in a move expected to be worth more than $165 million.
Hitting the market are Borambil at Condobolin, Pier Pier Station at Coonamble, and Burmah near Inverell.
Marketed through LAWD, Borambil is expected to make $75m-plus, Pier Pier in the mid $40m range and Burmah more than $50m.
Macquarie Group's Paraway Pastoral currently has 27 pastoral operations spread across Queensland, NSW and Victoria, in three distinct geographic zones.
Collectively the porfolio has a capacity of more than 220,000 cattle and 250,000 sheep.
Borambil is a highly productive 14,410ha (35,608 acre) irrigated and dryland cropping and grazing enterprise located on the Lachlan River near Condobolin.
Purchased in 2008, some 564ha has been developed with flood irrigation, backed by 8659 megalitres in groundwater and river water entitlements.
The grazing enterprise is focused on the production of Merino sheep and prime lambs. Half of the 13,000 Merino ewe flock is joined Merino rams and the other half to Border Leicester sires.
The property also has agistment cattle.
The estimated carrying capacity is 40,000 DSE.
Pier Pier is a 31,603 hectare (78,093 acre) aggregate of five original properties bought by Paraway in 2011.
Pier Pier is two non-contiguous properties referred to as Pier Pier (20,527ha/50,723 acres) and Dynong (3567ha/8814 acres).
The country is described as varying from heavy black to light red sandy soils and ranges from open country to light timber. Part of the country is in the Macquarie Marshes.
Some 5100ha have been developed for dryland cropping.
The 18,805ha balance is described as having a carrying capacity of 35,000 dry sheep equivalents.
Paraway currently runs a 10,000 head Merino ewe flock with 30pc joined to Merino rams and 70pc joined to Border Leicester terminal sires plus 1200 trade cattle.
Burmah is a large-scale cattle breeding, finishing and cropping aggregation located at Graman north of Inverell on the NSW's North West Slopes, which bought in 2015-16.
About 2103 hectares of the property is used for grazing and 2773ha for dryland cropping. The balance is timbered grazing and remnant timber country.
The currently conservatively stocked property has an estimated carrying capacity of 40,000 dry sheep equivalents.
Expression of interest on all three properties close with LAWD on June 28.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.