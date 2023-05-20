The Perry family's farm at Paschendale in south-west Victoria is available for sale walk-in walk-out.
Lyndon Lea which takes in 217 hectares (536 acres) has been held by the Perry's for more than 20 years.
The walk-in walk-out offer does not include the livestock.
Charles Stewart and Co is offering the farm by expressions of interest closing on May 25.
Lyndon Lea is said to be safe and secure grazing country.
It is located 11km south-west of Coleraine and 40km west south-west of Hamilton.
Located in a 670mm rainfall area, the property contains gently undulating slopes with good road access.
Paschendale was named when one of Victoria's earliest stations, the Struan estate, was chopped up for a soldier settlement scheme after World War 1.
Thirty-nine soldier settlers took up the initial farm blocks.
The state's first farmers, the Henty's, were famously told by the explorer Major Mitchell in 1836 of the "lush" farming areas further inland on the Wannon River in just this Paschendale district, the Australia Felix.
Struan bordered Francis Henty's famous Merino Downs which also saw soldier settlement.
Lyndon Lea has 13 well-fenced paddocks with a good cover of rye, phalaris and clovers on heavier soils.
A well sized 95-acre paddock has traditionally been used to cut pasture hay.
The majority of the fencing west of Eagles Road is electrified to support cattle grazing.
Historically a number of smaller holding paddocks closer to the cattle yards were previously used to feedlot steers.
Excellent water quality and security is a key feature of the property. Water is sourced via a spring and bore.
A solar pump is used to pump water from the spring to header tanks on both the eastern and western side of the main property.
Water is transferred directly to poly tanks which supply stock troughs.
The Perry's use Lyndon Lea for cattle breeding with a capacity to carry up to 180-200 cows with calves at foot.
Supporting this enterprise is well maintained infrastructure including steel cattle yards, a forcing yard, crush and loading ramp with the benefit of an animal health shed.
Other improvements include machinery sheds, and a two-stand woolshed.
Set in an established garden, it has a "modest" three-bedroom home on the property.
Agents say a property of this size in a tightly held area will appeal to those buyers looking to expand.
For more information contact the agents at Charles Stewart and Co, Andrew Dufty 0419 842929 and Leeson White 0448 226579.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
