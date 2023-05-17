Farm Online
Premier mixed farming operation sold under the hammer

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
May 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Kennedy family's prized 2406 hectare freehold property has sold under the hammer. Picture - supplied
THE Kennedy family's prized 2406 hectare (5945 acre) freehold Condamine district property Binbian Downs has sold under the hammer for $12.2 million to the Croftby Cattle Company from Boonah.

