How Australia is beating methane one block at a time

AN innovative Australian-owned feed factory in South East Asia is helping to control methane produced by livestock one block at a time.
Operated by Brisbane-based animal nutrition provider AgCoTech Global, the methane reduction block factory in Luang Prabang in northern Laos produces molasses mineral blocks and feed concentrates that directly reduce methane by up to 37 per cent.
The blocks and concentrates contain local plant based mitigants, energy, protein and minerals, along with extruded tannins and citral extract.
Laos has about 1.9 million cattle, which are recognised as a significant source of methane, in part because of the generally low value pasture available to livestock.
AgCoTech operations manager Daniel Olsson said the blocks would have a substantial impact across Laos where the raising of cattle and buffalo was a significant contributor to the economy.
"By directly reducing the amount of methane emitted by the animals and improving their productivity, the blocks will have a positive impact on the environment in addition to supporting the local economy and the livelihoods of farmers in the region," Mr Olsson said.
"AgCoTech Global's establishment in Luang Prabang province is a significant step forward that reflects the Laos PDR's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while promoting sustainable development by developing the livestock industry.
"This commitment to sustainability and animal nutrition makes it a model not just for Laos PDR, but also for other countries."
The blocks are distributed for free to smallholder farmers, with AgCoTech creating a carbon credit that recognises the reduction in green house gases.
Professor Emeritus Peter Windsor from The University of Sydney Vet School said the blocks were particularly useful in the Mekong region where hungry cattle and buffalo had been struggling through excessive heat and prolonged drought.
"The blocks deliver both improved productivity and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from meat and milk production, especially for lactating cattle that are trying to feed calves, a common occurrence at this time of year," said Professor Windsor, who is an expert in South East Asian livestock systems.
In-country research conducted by Daniel Olsson and Alexander Cameron from AgCoTech and overseen by the Laos Department of Agriculture on farms and at the local ag college showed AgCoTech's nutrition supplements directly reduced methane production by up to 37pc, to average about 30pc.
"We're using a handheld laser methane testing device recognised by the UN to determine the amounts of methane produced by livestock and the subsequent reductions when the blocks are introduced," Mr Olsson said.
"It's impressive to see the difference, particularly with the buffalo."
Methane is regarded as a challenging greenhouse gas and a significant contributor to climate change as its presence in the atmosphere affects the earth's temperature and climate system.
The official opening of the factory was attended by a large number of distinguished guests, including Mrs Siriphone Souphanthong, the vice-governor of Luang Prabong, Paul Kelly, the Australian Ambassador to Lao PDR, and Mr Vienthong, the head of Laos's Board of Agriculture, Resources, and Forestry.
Ambassador Paul Kelly said the AgCoTech blocks built on ACIAR research into livestock nutrition in Laos, a country where 77pc of the population were farmers.
"Most are small holder farmers," Ambassador Kelly said.
"Livestock free graze and don't get the nutrition they need.
"AgCoTech produces feed blocks that help livestock absorb nutrients, eliminate parasites and reduce methane."
Ambassador Kelly said he was hopeful Australia's 2040 SEA Economic Engagement Strategy, that will be released later this year, and the example set by AgCoTech would generate further Australian investment.
The technology also has the support of Meat and Livestock Australia, which has funded research into the technology and trial work in Australia.
- Mark Phelps travelled to Laos as a guest of AgCoTech Global.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.