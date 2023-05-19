The new owners of the historic Newbridge General Store will take over early next month.
The sale of the store, which was established way back in 1855, was closely watched by the residents of the Loddon River town, about 40km west of Bendigo.
Agent Greg Fathers said the sale was now confirmed although the vendors do not want to disclose the selling price.
Like many small communities, the town's few hundred residents rely on the store for not just food but it also houses the town's post office.
Together with the hotel across the road, the store is the central meeting point in the town.
The town's old primary school is also on the market.
The 157-year-old red brick school has already been converted to a stunning home and is on the market for $775,000-$795,000.
Only a few hundred metres from the river, the old school is on a 2.5 acre block.
It has been refurbished and extended with family room, kitchen, bathroom and four bedrooms plus an outdoor alfresco area.
The town's general store which has sold also has a cafe attached.
Newbridge was founded as a gold mining town back during the gold rush era and is today a popular camping and fishing destination.
The store's sale also included three-bedroom accommodation with ensuites.
Agents say the seven-days-per-week store has a "substantial" morning tea and lunch trade. but could easily be run by two people.
The freehold sale came with all business equipment plus stock at valuation.
Agents for the store's sale and the old school which is now on the market are Property Plus Real Estate, Bendigo on (03) 5447 4088.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
