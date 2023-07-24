Agtech company's upward trajectory continues

The agtech company that received the first commercial accreditation for a product measuring lamb IMF is looking to add additional traits to its carcase measurement technology.
MEQ Probe first launched in 2020 with a handheld probe that uses spectral analysis to determine the intramuscular fat percentage on carcases.
Since then the company has expanded their range in response to industry demand to include the MEQ Camera, and MEQ Live, a measurement tool for live animals which is the world's first accredited hot carcase measure in beef.
MEQ Probe CEO Remo Carbone said since their initial partnership with Gundagai Meat Processors, they had expanded to work with close to a dozen processors across both beef and lamb.
"There's fewer lamb plants than beef plants and on the lamb side you're talking about a brand new measure and it's a real leap for the industry," he said.
"Whereas in beef there's a way of measuring carcase value through marbling and a whole bunch of other traits and they're accustomed to that measurement and this is about doing it in a much more substantial way.
"I think there's a higher education to happen on the lamb side but we do have several sites that do it in the lamb space.
"We're really pleased with how we're going on both the lamb and beef side."
Among those new clients are Australian Lamb Co and Frews, who both use the MEQ Probe to measure IMF in lamb carcases.
Mr Carbone said the company was now doing installations on a monthly basis.
"We're looking at second and third traits for the probe, so we're looking at what that might look like, we've already established some," he said.
"We're sharing that feedback with our clients and our development partners to get a feel for where they see the most amount of value.
The MEQ Probe is now accredited to measure 1.7 to 7.5 per cent IMF in lamb.
Mr Carbone said lamb processing clients had been excited about being able to access much richer data about their products.
"On the brand side it really gives you the opportunity to underpin brands and it's quite exciting for the retailers that got to get a better understanding of what they're doing," he said.
"Coles launched a new lamb brand Coles Finest in February and that's based on the MEQ data... I think that's quite exciting."
The company recently announced that it would open its innovation lab and corporate headquarters in Melbourne in June.
The facility at the Neue Space Business Park in Reservoir will provide space to prototype and manufacture its products.
Mr Carbone said the company was doubling down on work to provide key data back to processors and producers and was building advanced applications.
"We've had to build the tools to create the data to enable the business processes to be improved to extract value for the entire supply chain and we'll continue to do that, but what you'll see is much more development of the use of the data itself," he said.
"I think five years from now it should be unrecognisable, if we do our job right, and in a good way where people look back and go 'wow, I can't believe we used to X and Y a certain way' because the way we do things we do things will be so different and so much more superior.
"At the moment you way you have a supply chain you have pockets of data throughout it but it's not being tied together to allow actual decisions to be made and for people to act on it.
"Some of that is because one part of a supply chain doesn't integrate with another, one part of it is the types of tools that provide information and data aren't providing data in a way to make it easy to stitch the information together to make decisions.
"The third part is... a lot technology providers haven't stepped up to teach people how to use the data to extract the most amount of value... we see that as an opportunity.
"You can't ask a feedlot or a meat processor to go and make sense of all this data, that's not what they're great at... you have to help them go through that process and then present it in a way that's really understandable and relates to their business."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life.
