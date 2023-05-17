Farm Online
Quality cropping, livestock country still on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 17 2023 - 5:00pm
A well developed 2471 hectare aggregation equally suited to cropping and livestock is on the market. Picture - supplied
A well developed 2471 hectare aggregation equally suited to cropping and livestock is on the market. Picture - supplied

A QUALITY 2471 hectare (6108 acre) aggregation in the Collie district of central NSW is still on the market after being put to auction on Wednesday.

