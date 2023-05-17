Australia's top five regions for cropping country have been named.
Buyers are paying top dollar for land in these regions, according to quarterly price growth as named after a deep dive into the sales statistics by Elders analyst Matt Ough.
Mr Ough has again named his top five not in terms of actual harvest tonnages, but for the prices being paid in the regions for cropping country according to the Elders' annual report on property prices.
The final La Nina impacted harvest in 2022-23 saw a record of around 50 million tonnes of grain exported, or about 13 per cent greater than the previous record set jus the year before..
Mr Ough, the Elders Markets Insight specialist, also compared which regions made the top five in a record harvest year of 2022 compared to 2021.
Cropping's top of pops was ranked according to quarterly compound average growth rate for 2022 and whether they were located in predominantly cropping regions in terms of total farm related income.
Number one: North West NSW.
The region's major rural centres are Gunnedah, Moree, Narrabri, Tamworth and Walgett.
The rolling one year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of 8.9 per cent last year.
Mr Ough said the north-west was a diverse region which benefits from multi-industry competition for land.
He said the hot demand appeared to be "structural" as there was a 7pc shift in sales towards parcels less than 600 hectares.
These smaller parcels are priced higher and experienced significant growth in median price per hectare in 2022.
"In comparison, larger parcels which generally reside to the west of the region experienced very tight supply which meant they had a smaller impact on the region's median price performance in 2022."
Number Two: Wimmera/Mallee, Victoria
Major centres Charlton, Hopetoun, Horsham, Kaniva, Kerang, Mildura, Ouyen and Swan Hill.
The rolling one year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of 7.6 per cent last year.
Number Three: Mid North and Yorke SA
Major centres Ardrossan, Balaklava, Jamestown, Kapunda, Maitland, Port Pirie and Wallaroo.
The rolling one year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of 7 per cent last year.
Number Four: Riverina/Murray NSW
Major centres: Albury, Deniliquin, Griffith, Wagga Wagga and Young.
The rolling one year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of 6 per cent last year.
Number Five: Eastern WA
Major centres are Kulin, Lake Grace, Merredin and Narembeen.
The rolling one year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of 5.5 per cent last year.
The Central-West region of NSW won top spot on the Elders' list last year.
Only two regions held onto a spot in the top five in 2022 compared with 2021 - Eastern WA and Victoria's Wimmera-Mallee.
The Wimmera-Mallee region ranked number five for 2021 but rocketed up the list to number two last year.
The rolling one-year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of 2pc in 2021 but in 2022 the region averaged growth of 7.6pc per quarter.
The key change for the region was a greater proportion of sales in the higher price Wimmera region in 2022 compared with 2021.
A combination of high grain prices and exceptional yields drove confidence, Mr Ough said.
While Eastern WA slipped from fourth place in 2021 to fifth on the list in 2022, its rolling one-year median price per hectare averaged a quarterly increase of 5.5pc in 2022 up from 3pc in 2021, showing strong consistent growth.
The regions to exit the top five in 2022 included Central Western Australia (WA), Eyre Peninsula South Australia (SA) and Central West New South Wales (NSW).
They all posted respectable growth figures in 2022,Mr Ough said, and only just missed out on the top five.
This meant three new entrants in the top five - Riverina Murray NSW, Mid North and Yorke SA and the top spot taken by North West NSW.
Mr Ough said South Australia was one of the strongest rural property markets overall in 2022 which has undoubtedly carried over into this countdown.
Strong grain prices and good production levels have played a role in land price appreciation, as has tight supply with the Mid North and Yorke region.
North West NSW is a diverse region which benefits from multi-industry competition for land.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
