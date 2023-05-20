Farm Online
Home/Cropping

IPM review finds cotton industry can't be complacent on chemical use

By Sandra Godwin
May 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A review has found future research and extension in IPM needs to be supported through cross-industry programs.
A review has found future research and extension in IPM needs to be supported through cross-industry programs.

Complacency and potential loss of access to a range of useful pesticides are the two primary threats to the continuing success of genetically modified cotton in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.