Complacency and potential loss of access to a range of useful pesticides are the two primary threats to the continuing success of genetically modified cotton in Australia.
A recent review of integrated pest management and monitoring techniques in the cotton industry found there were no immediate risks, but Crop Consultants Australia executive officer Doug McCollum said there was no guarantee this would always be the case.
Mr McCollum, who has been involved in the cotton industry for more than 30 years, said he had "lived through those horrible times in the 1990s" when issues with insecticide resistance reared their ugly head.
Since the arrival of Bt cotton, Mr McCollum said pest control had become easier, but responsible management was vital for avoiding insect resistance and ensuring it kept working.
"The industry has done a magnificent job in actually managing that technology," he said.
"If you look around the world, many countries have actually lost access, or the technology doesn't work for them anymore, because they've had resistance development."
Mr McCollum said a culture of responsibility had evolved in the Australian cotton industry after it came "from a pretty dark place".
As the professional association of cotton and broadacre agronomists, Mr McCollum said CCA's role was to ensure the latest information was passed from researchers to agronomists and growers, and to help them understand the importance of responsibly managing current technology.
CCA recently partnered with IPM Technologies on a Cotton Research and Development Corporation-funded project looking at novel options and strategies for IPM in Australia.
"The main objective was to identify if there was something obvious that we were missing," Mr McCollum said.
"But it was also just a bit of where are we at - a review of the current state of the industry - what we need to think about in the future. And is there a need for further investment in research to look at particular aspects of pest management."
More news:
The two-part project included a year-long review, to be followed by investigation of any options that were identified as having potential.
As part of the review, IPM Technologies director Dr Paul Horne, whose entomology experience is in grains and horticulture, was engaged to provide an outsider's perspective on cotton pests that cause economic losses, such as mirids, green vegetable bugs, whitefly, caterpillars, mealybugs, aphids and mites.
Information about what had worked and what hadn't was gathered from farmers and agronomists who discussed IPM strategies at a series of workshops.
Mr McCollum said the review didn't find anything "under any rocks that needed further investigation," so the project was wound up.
"You could say, 'Well, everything's pretty good at the moment ... we've got everything under control'," he said.
"And that's essentially what this project found, but we did find some vulnerabilities there and that there's potential down the track that we don't have a lot of backup options if things start to go wrong."
Mr McCollum said vulnerabilities included the potential for breakdown in the efficacy of Bollgard cotton now that cotton was being grown across a broader area and for more of the year.
There also was the risk of seasonal conditions or broad spectrum insecticide use causing flare ups of minor pests.
Another was the need to continue improving the knowledge of advisers, particularly the new generation of advisers who had not experienced the "bad old days" and might not be as proactive in implementing IPM.
Mr McCollum said they were keen to find products that effectively controlled mirids but were relatively soft on beneficial insects.
"Pretty much all of the mirid products that we currently use have got some sort of regulatory question mark over their head for the future," he said.
"If it's deemed that we can no longer have access to them at some point in the future, then we need to have other options available."
Products under threat of being banned because they're deemed unacceptable by some export markets include fipronil, dimethoate and a range of neonicotinoids.
Mr McCollum advocated for future research and extension in IPM to be supported through cross-industry programs.
"Pest management systems need to be considered across all different crops being grown in each region," he said.
"There is considerable scope for the cotton and grains industries to collaborate on pest management projects, and in some regions this could also involve horticultural industries."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.