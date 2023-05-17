Farm and agriculture equipment 101: Why it's better to finance than buy

Farm and agricultural equipment is usually more expensive than other tools. Picture Shutterstock

Are you a farmer, or are you planning to invest in agriculture? You require several resources to make it a truly worthwhile endeavour. The biggest one is your actual budget.

Farming equipment is often expensive, meaning you need substantial money to acquire them. There are several ways to pay for these essential tools, the most common option being buying outright with cash or financing.

Most would go with the former due to its convenience. The thing is that they may not have the budget for it. That's where the latter option comes in.

Financing entails seeking financial aid from a bank or other financial institutions. Your friends and family could also be part of your financing plan.

Which of the two should you go for? There's no clear-cut answer. But there are reasons why financing is better than buying upfront.

Here are the benefits you'll enjoy by choosing financing:

1. Gives you access to better equipment

Like any other industry, agriculture comes with a wide range of technologies to use. The latest ones include robotic harvesters, smart irrigation systems, and drones, high-tech solutions to common problems farmers have in their daily tasks.

It's important to note that these technologies have a high price tag since they bring a lot to the table. Knowing this, most farmers can't afford to purchase them outright, especially if they're trying to get started for the first time. They may have to settle for cheaper alternatives that don't really improve the way they work.

Financing through farm and agriculture business loans may give you access to such tools without denting your budget. You can pick various options; all you need to do is find one that offers reasonable payment terms, affordable instalments, and considerable leeway.

2. Reduces financial strain

Farm and agricultural equipment is usually more expensive than other tools. Therefore, acquiring them is often a strain. Some people have to save for years to get the basics. Others try buying without saving and end up in dire straits.

Financing farm and agricultural equipment lets you avoid these predicaments. Most lenders will have you make an initial payment, which is usually low. After that, you'll pay in monthly instalments over a given period. Terms like these spread out the payments into something more manageable, lessening the amount of strain you face.

3. Improves your credit score

Your credit score determines your creditworthiness. That is the measure of how much you can be trusted to meet financial requirements in any arrangement. It can affect the rates and amounts you can get when seeking loans and other financial aid.

The credit score ranges from 300 to 850; the higher the score, the greater your creditworthiness. As a farmer, aiming for a high credit score is always advisable. You might need more financial assistance as you expand your crop or upgrade operations.

Seeking financing for your farming equipment instead of buying increases your credit score. As previously stated, you'll make an initial payment followed by regular payments over an agreed period with financing. Paying your agreed loan instalments within said time indicates that you're reliable. In turn, that raises your credit score. You'll become more eligible for future loans and more charitable arrangements.

4. Allows business growth

One of the main goals of businesses is to grow. A lack of finances can stifle that. After all, you need money to reinvest into your operations for growth.

Financing provides more leeway to do just that. With this approach, you won't pay a large sum upfront, which takes away most of your money for other investments. Instead, you'll make a small initial payment followed by manageable instalments. You can enjoy a more sustainable cash flow this way.

5. Gives you a competitive advantage

Competition is something you can't do without in business. There's always someone offering more than what you can offer.

Agriculture is no different; you often have to grow the same crops as many other farmers.

The best way to get ahead is to invest in better technology. It raises your operations' productivity and efficiency, increasing your productivity, sales, customers, and profits.

Opting for financing over buying gives you that competitive advantage right when you need it. That means you get access to the latest tools like drones much sooner. This step lets you be leagues ahead of your competitors.

Is this option for you?

Seeking financing to acquire farm and agriculture equipment is a smart way to build up the necessary tools for your operations. It's clear there's a lot to benefit from this approach, from cashflow flexibility to business growth.

Of course, this isn't to say it's your only choice. This discussion only aims to shed light on a viable option you can pick. Feel free to discuss your circumstances with an expert and learn more about what you can do.