Beyond the Beef Angus conference kicks off in Tamworth

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 18 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
Angus Australia president Erica Halliday opens the Angus National Conference in Tamworth this morning.
More than 200 people in the business of Angus cattle have converged on Tamworth this week for the 2023 Angus National Conference, Beyond The Beef.

