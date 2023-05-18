More than 200 people in the business of Angus cattle have converged on Tamworth this week for the 2023 Angus National Conference, Beyond The Beef.
Angus Australia president Erica Halliday kicked off proceedings this morning and on hand was new chief executive officer Scott Wright.
Meat & Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong was the first of an impressive line-up of speakers to take the stage and spoke about how Australian beef producers are positioned to feed the world.
He told producers the industry is in incredibly good shape - demand for red meat is continuing to grow and Australia is well-placed to capitalise on that.
Also speaking today will be international beef supply chain expert Matt Toll, FMG and Zoetis' Matt Peterson.
High on the agenda are discussions about breeding for low methane emissions and how to make carbon markets work for the producer; along with how investing in the next generation is vital for the future of the beef industry.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
