Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

With share prices falling to a six-year low, the Elders chairman bought up big

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 18 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders chairman Ian Wilton bought 15,000 shares in the company yesterday. Picture from Elders
Elders chairman Ian Wilton bought 15,000 shares in the company yesterday. Picture from Elders

Elders chairman Ian Wilton has opened his wallet to show his confidence in the future of the company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.