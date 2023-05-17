Farm Online
Home/Politics

Global warming of 1.5C 'more likely than not'

Updated May 18 2023 - 8:16am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WMO chief Petteri Taalas says El Nino will combine with climate change to boost temperatures. (AP PHOTO)
WMO chief Petteri Taalas says El Nino will combine with climate change to boost temperatures. (AP PHOTO)

For the first time, global temperatures are more likely than not to breach 1.5C of warming within the next five years, the World Meteorological Organisation says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.