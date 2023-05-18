Australia's biggest cattle company has today announced a big profit drop on the back of a herd rebuild and a softening cattle market.
Australian Agricultural Company said statutory net profit after tax was $4.6 million against the previous year's listed profit of $137 million.
AACo CEO and managing director David Harris said the profit result was not a reflection of the company's operating performance.
Revenue was up and operating profits rose $67.4 million.
Mr Harris said the operating profit was a more accurate measure of performance.
The statutory number is impacted by reduced cattle prices, because the accounting standards require the company to include unrealised gains or losses, however the company said cattle prices have a minimal impact on its operating position.
The company said its strategy was built around selling branded beef into global markets and not live cattle sales which "decouples" its operating position from the fluctuations of the cattle market.
The company's share price rose on opening trades this morning.
No announcement was made on a dividend payment.
AACo operates 26 stations and properties across Queensland and the Northern Territory taking in about 6.4 million hectares.
AACo specialises in grain fed beef and Wagyu beef production with a herd of 433,000 head.
That herd size rose 13 per cent in the past year, which led to the balance sheet loss of $112 million on valuation due to the fall in cattle prices.
Announcing its 2023 financial results, the beef giant said "an exceptional wet season" puts the company in a good position, with strong pasture growth expected to lead to increased kilograms produced.
"This will help offset increasing input costs brought about by global inflationary pressures," the company said.
"Supply chain disruptions are also being felt in higher shipping costs, while geopolitical risks continue to create volatility in the global economy."
On the upside, the value of AACo's enormous land holdings rose $294.2m increasing the value of the company's assets to $1.6b.
The company said its profit result was driven by brand supported price increases in all major markets.
The rebuilding of its herd "will be realised over time, considering the Wagyu supply chain stretches across several years".
CEO and managing director David Harris said: "This is an excellent operating result, illustrating progress against our strategy, particularly considering the challenging global conditions of the last 12 months."
AACo said part of its strategy has been to ensure the right cuts are placed in the right markets, at the right times.
The strategic allocation of our brands Westholme and Darling Downs in this way led to a 17pc rise in Wagyu meat sales price on the prior year.
Meat sales rose 18pc to $245m.
"By working closely with our distributor partners and chefs to better understand our customers, we've been able to maximise our performance in this period," Mr Harris said.
"Branded meat sales growth of 22pc in the key market of North America shows that our hard work and investments made in previous years in this region, are paying off.
"We've achieved increased prices across our markets, which is a direct result of our branded beef program. We are well placed to selectively expand within our markets based on the opportunities each region presents."
AACo said it had begun a major increase of production capacity by expanding Goonoo, south of Emerald in central Queensland.
"The expansion will allow us to further improve the efficiency of the value chain and boost supply into our global markets," Mr Harris said.
He said AACo's drive to become a simpler and more efficient business is also continuing to produce results, with costs of production being maintained, with an decrease of 2pc per kilogram, despite cost pressures over the period, including high inflation.
AACo said it was monitoring other global factors as well, including the US herd liquidation which it said had put downward pressure on broader beef prices in some markets.
"We are confident that our strong foundations and focus on our strategic pillars will help us continue to deliver value," Mr Harris said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
