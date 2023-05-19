Farm Online
New season cotton quality looking good

By Michael O'Rielley, Australian Cotton Shippers Association
May 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Although it feels like we just finished picking, ginning, classing and shipping the 2022 crop, the 2023 pick is already in full swing and it looks like the harvest time frame will be a short one.

