New season cotton quality looking good

Although it feels like we just finished picking, ginning, classing and shipping the 2022 crop, the 2023 pick is already in full swing and it looks like the harvest time frame will be a short one.
Ginning and classing of this significantly sized crop may take a little longer though.
This provides an opportunity to reflect on the quality of 2022 and take a look at what the expectations are for the 2023 crop.
2022 saw a lot of rainfall leading up to, and into harvest and this caused the largest colour grade variability seen for some time - possibly ever.
In contrast, 2023 crop growing conditions up until this point have been quite the opposite and the weather outlook is encouraging for a dry pick all over.
In terms of colour grade the Australian 2022 crop produced 15.36 per cent Strict Middling and better.
Strict Middling is what Australia has a reputation for in the global market - it is our poster child.
Middling grade came in at 44.28pc and Strict Low Middling and lower was 40.36pc. (These figures are representative of some 5.54 million bales.)
It is important to highlight that the fibre characteristics which include length, strength and micronaire all maintained their usual consistent high standards that Australia mostly produces year in and year out.
Outside of 2022, the Australian crop usually produces approximately 60pc Strict Middling and better, 30pc Middling and 10pc Strict Low Middling and lower.
So what can we expect from 2023 cotton?
Based on growing and weather conditions to this point in time, the 2023 crop looks like it will be vastly different to last year, but not dissimilar to the usual production of quality across the Australian crop.
Our spinning customers will certainly reap the benefits of our high grades with reliable and consistent fibre characteristics.
Each week as more gins come on line and more cotton is ginned, we have more quality results to view.
At this early point of the season, the quality of the crop looks like a return to "normal" production - and the opposite to 2022.
The vast majority of classing results I have seen have delivered mostly Strict Middling and better with some pockets of Middling grade.
Fibre characteristics as usual are of a very high standard with many bales coming in at 37 and better and micronaire largely within the G5 range.
Strength is also showing good signs at this point with results on an overall basis of around 30 GPT and better.
If your pick is finished, congratulations. If you are yet to pack, wishing you sunny skies.
