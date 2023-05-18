Dairy Australia is seeking nominations for four board directors for elections to be held at its November annual general meeting (AGM).
Two of the four vacant positions are for farmers with milk producer skills, one is for a director with agribusiness, innovation and adoption skills, and one for a director with dairy supply chain and product promotion skills.
This year the terms of four directors expire at the 2023 AGM.
The three-year terms of three directors - Tania Luckin, Paul Roderick and Roseanne Healy - expire.
Mr Roderick and Ms Healy will be applying to nominate for re-election, while Ms Luckin will not.
The term of Paul van Heerwaarden, who was appointed to fill a casual vacancy in December 2022, also expires at the AGM.
Mr van Heerwaarden will be applying to nominate for re-election.
Farmers and those with the relevant skills and experience are encouraged to stand for one of the board director positions and to play a role in governance and strategic direction of Dairy Australia.
Dairy Australia said it was an important time as it worked towards shaping a profitable and sustainable industry by providing services that benefitted and advanced dairy farm businesses and the industry.
Dairy Australia's board comprises eight non-executive directors and the managing director.
At least four directors must be farmers or those with milk producer skills.
A board skills matrix specifies what is required of directors and is aligned with Dairy Australia's funding agreement with the Commonwealth Government.
Role specifications and more details can be found at https://www.dairyaustralia.com.au/directorelections.
Farmer candidates interested in applying should refer to the Dairy Australia website and submit their applications by 5pm, June 16.
Those interested in the agribusiness, innovation and adoption and dairy supply chain and product promotion director roles should contact Rimfire Resources, a specialist recruiter.
