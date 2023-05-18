AGRIBUSINESS Nufarm has reported a monster jump in its half year profits of over 50 per cent.
Nufarm's net profit after tax was $149 million, up 51pc year on year.
The crop protection and seeds business is benefiting from a decision to pursue the green energy sector through the develop of advanced canola and other oilseed lines.
In particular in proprietary oilseed crop carinata, developed specifically for the manufacture of biofuel, is providing a hit, while the company's high omega-3 lines are also doing well.
The company signed a ten year deal with petrochemical giant BP for the manufacture of carinata-based biofuel last year.
"This is an excellent result driven by our increasing shift to innovative and differentiated solutions," said Nufarm managing director Greg Hunt.
"Our omega-3 and bioenergy platforms provide significant growth potential."
The seed technology business, which includes the wholly owned Nuseed subsidiary, clocked in with impressive revenue of $231 million, up 25pc year on year.
"Strong demand for hybrid canola, sorghum and sunflower seeds has delivered an increase in volume and expansion into several markets."
Mr Hunt also noted strong progress in recently created business streams, such as Aquaterra, the world's first land-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, used in fish nutrition, and Nutriterra, the world's first source of plant-based total omega-3 nutrition, designed for use in human nutrition.
The share market reacted favourably to the news, surging 13.9pc to $6.04 Thursday afternoon.
Nufarm is planning to increase the footprint of carinata, currently grown in North and South America, to potentially allow it to be greown in Australia.
Carinata has been lauded for its sustainability credentials by the US government, which is pushing to increase the amount of sustainable aviation fuel available by 2050.
Nufarm's crop protection arm also went well, with its European crop protection arm up in revenue 7pc year on year in a challenging environment with more and more crop chemicals under increased regulatory scrutiny.
In Australia revenue was down 28pc, but this figure is better than the headline number suggests, with the first half last year breaking all previous revenue records, while in the US revenue was down 16pc although there was an improved gross profit margin there due to the sales growth in higher value products.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
