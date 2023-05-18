AS UNITED Malt shareholders continue to wait for the outcome from a proposed takeover from French malt giant Soufflet, the company remains optimistic of a boost in fortunes.
United Malt chief executive Mark Palmquist announced earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $52.7 million for the first half of 2023, broadly in line with market expectations.
Mr Palmquist said that while the first quarter of FY23 had been difficult there had been a marked improvement in the second quarter, which he hoped would continue on through the second half of the financial year.
"Sales volumes started to recover, particularly towards the end of the second quarter, which is consistent with the expected seasonal increase in malt demand as our customers build inventory for the northern hemisphere summer," he said.
But the company will have to contend with an apparent trend away from high malt beer styles such as Indian Pale Ale back into lighter lagers and pilsners and flat craft beer sales.
Craft beer is good for malt businesses as it generally utilise more malt than mainstream styles.
Share prices rose slightly to $4.44 in the wake of the announcement, below the mooted $5 a share Soufflet takeover offer.
Soufflet continues to do its due diligence prior to a formal takeover offer.
United Malt was formed as a standalone business in 2020 following a demerger from GrainCorp.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
