Britain's BP has bought a big cropping property in the Mid West region of Western Australia to pursue its renewable energy plans.
BP company Low Carbon Australia has paid $23 million to buy WA agrifood company PenAgri's Daisy Downs (27,568 hectares, 68,123 acres).
The cropping property is located north of Mullewa and about 100km north-east of Geraldton.
BP plans to continue to lease much of the land for cropping by neighbouring farmers but to also develop 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity across 100 hectares.
It has plans for wind turbines and a solar farm but also wants to convert that energy to hydrogen and ammonia for export.
Non-arable areas of the farm will be considered for carbon credits.
Daisy Downs features mostly strong red loams which selling agents from Ray White Rural said were high yielding.
Improvements include workshop, fertiliser sheds, general purpose shed, storage and chemical sheds plus many silos.
It also has a five-bedroom home near an airstrip and hanger.
Fencing is said to be in mostly good condition.
Agents suggested the non-arable areas were suitable for a livestock enterprise with an upgrade to some water infrastructure.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
