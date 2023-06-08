Brangus breed hits a new high

Brangus breeder Ryan Holzwart, Bauhinia Park, Emerald, Qld, is using a mix of visual selection and genomic testing to produce quality females like Bauhinia Park Marvel G106, pictured with her heifer calf. Picture by Georgie Connor

A focus on promoting the commercial attributes of Brangus cattle, combined with genomic testing to improve selection accuracy, is delivering significant benefits to the breed.



Brangus Australia chief executive officer Tessa Pearson said while demand for Brangus genetics has been quietly building for over a decade, the past few years have seen an exponential increase in the breed's popularity.

"Interest in Brangus cattle is nationwide, and is a trend reflected in saleyard reports and premiums being paid at store and prime cattle sales, as well as in stud stock sales, especially over the past twelve months," Ms Pearson said.

"While fertility and adaptability are hallmarks of Brangus breeding stock, beef producers have also recognised the flexibility of the Brangus female and their exceptional mothering ability."

Ms Pearson said the growing demand for Brangus females was evident last year with stud females at the Roma and Rockhampton Brangus sales in Queensland averaging 48 per cent higher than 2021 and achieving 100pc clearance rates.

This demand was also reflected in other multi-vendor and private Brangus sales in 2022 and early this year.

According to Ms Pearson, the investment in genomic profiling of Brangus seedstock animals has grown significantly.

"In 2015 only 5pc of registered Brangus animals had DNA profiles, while 50pc of animals are now genomically tested," she said.

"DNA is being utilised by breeders as a crucial selection tool for their own herds, as well as providing dependable marketing benchmarks for potential buyers."

The establishment of an Ultrablack herd book for seedstock breeders has also given Brangus Australia a boost in membership.



Brangus breeders are using a range of technologies, including DNA parentage and genomic testing to improve the selection and performance of their herds. Picture supplied

Progressive Brangus breeders Ryan and Rachel Holzwart, Bauhinia Park, Emerald, Qld, have introduced DNA parentage and genomic testing to provide more accurate information on their herd's performance.

"Every bull produced is DNA recorded and this season we have tested all the weaners and will do the whole herd moving forward," Mr Holzwart said.

"We are incorporating more science in our breeding and DNA testing provides an excellent insight into the heritage of the animal and the consistency they will produce for you.

"First and foremost is phenotype and strong body characteristics, but if a bull looks right and is backed by some good data, it makes the selection process easier."

The Holzwart family have been breeding Brangus cattle for more than 10 years, and currently run 60 registered stud cows alongside a Charolais stud, comprising 250 breeders.



They also carry out an annual embryo transfer program and have a further 30 IVF pregnancies on the way.

"The number one trait for us is their constitution, when it gets dry, the Brangus cow comes to the forefront in terms of their doing-ability," Mr Holzwart said.

"They've got the fertility and mothering attributes of the Angus and the Bos indicus content ensures they can cope with the heat and ticks."

Bauhinia Park currently sells about 25 Brangus bulls each year with their top draft of six to eight young sires offered at the Rockhampton Brangus Sale where they have consistently achieved strong prices.



In 2022, the stud recorded the second highest sale average, selling six bulls for an impressive average of $54,500.

The Holzwart family were also thrilled to be invited to enter the inaugural Brangus Ladies Invitational Notable Genetics (BLING) sale held in April, with their two nine-month-old weaner heifers making $16,000 and $12,000.

With demand for their Brangus bulls continuing to grow, they plan to expand their stud to about 100 cows, as well as continue to use a range of breeding technologies to fast-track the genetic progress of the herd.

Mr Holzwart is excited about the future of Brangus and believes the breed now has a strong foothold in Australia's beef industry.

"Give us 20 years and I wouldn't be surprised if even Queensland will be a predominantly black herd."

Lachlan Trustum, Weona Brangus stud, Casino, NSW, was the first recipient of the inaugural Robert Barlow Brangus International Youth Scholarship. Picture by Kent Ward

Young Brangus breeder Lachlan Trustum has just returned from the "trip of a lifetime" to the US, gaining valuable knowledge and experience which he plans to use to encourage more youth involvement.

As the first recipient of the inaugural Robert Barlow Brangus International Youth Scholarship, Mr Trustum visited Brangus studs, commercial operations, livestock shows and feedlots during his 10-week study tour.

"I spent the first month in Florida working on several stud and commercial Brangus operations, and then went to Texas and the Houston Livestock Show before travelling through Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas," Mr Trustum said.

"It was a great opportunity and really interesting as that's where a lot of our Brangus genetics are coming from and they have such an extensive youth program over there.

"There is certainly the potential to hold more youth-orientated activities here in Australia, it's important to get juniors involved early."



According to Mr Trustum, the visit also highlighted a potential market for Australian Brangus genetics.

"US breeders are now looking to source outside genetics for their herds," he said.



"There is definitely a market for Brangus Australia to look at sending more bulls there. It could be an exciting option for us in the future."

Mr Trustum's family have been breeding Brangus cattle for more than 40 years and he looks after the Weona stud, Casino, NSW, in partnership with his mother Juanita and grandparents Warren and Robyn Bulmer.

They currently run 400 pure Brangus breeders and sell about 40 bulls annually.



After a break, due to drought and last year's damaging floods, the stud is set to make a long-awaited return to the sale and show ring this season.

