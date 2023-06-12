Booroomooka Angus delivers industry leading results

Booroomooka Angus stud principals Sinclair and Hugh Munro, Bingara, NSW, are using a range of technologies including DNA pedigree and genomic testing to improve the performance of their cattle. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Booroomooka Angus

As one of Australia's leading suppliers of high-performing Angus genetics, Booroomooka principal Sinclair Munro believes the stud's values of integrity, commitment, reliability and innovation have been key drivers of its long-term success.

Based at Bingara in northern New South Wales, the Keera property has been owned and operated by the Munro family for five generations, with Sinclair and his wife Jo currently at the helm.

The Angus stud was established in 1926 by Mr Munro's grandfather Gordon, and under Mr Munro and his father Hugh's careful management, has grown to be one of the most influential and progressive herds in Australia.

"Every decision we make is based on integrity. We plan to be a reliable supplier of quality genetics to our customers, continue to innovate with the breed and embrace new technologies," Mr Munro said.

"We have a long-term commitment to the Angus breed in Australia, both my father and grandfather were presidents of Angus Australia and I am currently on the board of directors.

"It's in my DNA."

The Booroomooka operation now comprises 1400 herd book registered stud cows which are run alongside a commercial herd of 600 breeders across properties spanning 12,000 hectares, with the main breeding block, Keera, located on both sides of the Gwydir River.

"We have been developing our cow herd for nearly 100 years in our hilly, rugged, native grass country," Mr Munro said.

"This has produced a resilient, functional and fertile cow herd which has been instrumental to the success of our bull customers.

"Our philosophy is based around making our cow herd work for us, rather than us working for them.



"The cattle are run in large contemporary groups under strict commercial conditions."

Last year's $55,000 Booroomooka Angus sale-topper with auctioneers Luke Scicluna and Tom Tanner, Davidson Cameron & Co, Jo and Sinclair Munro from Booroomooka Angus and buyers Bill and Brad Doak, Boxmoor Angus, Bundarra, NSW. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

According to Mr Munro, years of data collection and performance recording have enabled the stud to make significant genetic gains across a range of traits including calving ease, fertility, carcase quality and growth.

"Our breeding objectives have always focused on producing bulls that are quiet, easy to handle, and have a nice phenotype, combined with performance traits which will increase the profitability of our customers," Mr Munro said.

"In the past 18 years, our birth weight has not increased, calving ease has improved, while the genetic growth of our cattle has increased by 50 kilograms.

"We've also focused on marbling, and our herd now has an average intramuscular fat EBV of 3.1 which is in the top 24 per cent of the breed.

"This year we will be selling more than 20 bulls with an IMF greater than five."

But Mr Munro said that the stud has continued to select on structure and temperament as he believes they are the foundations.



"All our calves are scored for docility and educated with stockmanship, dogs and horses," he said.

"All the bulls are independently assessed for structural soundness and docility again closer to the sale time, while all cows are classed each year.



"Our herd's docility average is in the best 28pc of the breed."

Years of careful selection and performance recording have enabled Booroomooka Angus to make significant genetic gains across a range of traits including calving ease and fertility. Picture supplied

Booroomooka has played a key role in the genetic improvement of the Angus breed and is involved in a range of research projects, including the Angus Sire Benchmarking Program (ASBP).

"We have been involved in the ASBP since its inception, both as a co-operator herd as well as providing Booroomooka bulls for the program," Mr Munro said.

"The ASBP validates and improves the genetic evaluation of Angus cattle.



"The program is helping to build a terrific reference population for Angus cattle, enabling single-step genomics to feed into our evaluation, making genetic predictions more accurate for cattle at a younger age.

"We use genomic technologies and extensive phenotype data collection to help better explain the differences in our own cattle, enabling us to identify the top performers in our herd and multiply them for the benefit of our customers."



Booroomooka is also passionate about breeding better breeders, collecting data for Angus Australia and the University of New England's Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit, to gain a better understanding of cow body composition and fertility.



Prior to joining for their second conception, first calvers are scanned for muscle and fat, weighed, body condition scored and measured for height. At weaning all the cows are weighed, condition scored and their hip height is measured.



"It's important to have cows that will keep their body condition during hard times and maintain fertility," Mr Munro said.

"We have sons of our cows going into harsher environments in Queensland to produce replacement females, while further south our bulls produce daughters that have tighter joining periods and high stocking density."

The Munro family pride themselves on being able to produce bulls suited to a range of markets and climates with plenty of local support in NSW, focusing on the high marbling, premium feeder steer market.

"We're sending good numbers of bulls north to Queensland and the Northern Territory, with success improving fertility, weight for age and meat quality," Mr Munro said.



"While we also have a strong following in the south, in areas such as King Island and Tasmania where our bulls produce progeny to meet high quality, grass-fed market specifications.



This year, Booroomooka Angus has 270 bulls catalogued for their annual on-property sale on Friday, August 18, making it the largest single vendor offering of Angus sires in Australia.

In 2022, the Booroomooka stud achieved a sale high of $55,000 and a total clearance of 241 bulls for an impressive average of $21,987.

"Our best bulls are catalogued to be sold at our annual bull sale each year," Mr Munro said.

"We also sell bulls by private treaty throughout the year. Our business has grown to cater for our customers' needs and we strive for continual improvements in all that we do."