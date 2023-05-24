Established in 1960 by Jeff and Ann McCamley, the Lancefield Brahman stud has been developing over six decades to become one of the most practical, genetically strong and functional herds in the country.
The foundation of the stud was laid with sires and females purchased from the major Brahman studs of the time - Apis Creek, Wilangi, Burnside, Wetherby and Dundee studs.
The 1960s was a time of rapid herd building at Lancefield, utilising the best bloodlines in the country, and forming a stud breeder base which was highly fertile, sound in structure and displayed excellent mothering ability.
The 1970s saw the stud concentrate heavily on evaluation of commercially relevant criteria in the herd, selecting rigidly for weight gain performance, temperament, fertility, carcase conformation, parasite tolerance and the ability to do well under Australia's varying harsh geographical and climatic conditions.
Lancefield stud teams travelled the show circuit, collecting dozens of championship ribbons from Sydney to Cairns to Darwin, and at feature industry events such as Australia's Beef Expos.
This exposure was a determined effort to get the name and quality in the eye of astute beef breeders. Jeff saw the need to take the cattle to the people.
It was November 2, 1974, when the inaugural private sale was held. In conjunction with Jeff's brother, Graham McCamley, Tartrus Brahmans, they started the nation's longest established Brahman breed premier private vendor sale. It was at this sale that new business relationships started and still continue today.
Seedstock importations in the 1980s brought the opportunity for Lancefield to introduce new genetics into the herd to measure their performance under Australian conditions. Progeny were carefully monitored and compared in all areas of production and performance against Lancefield's 'own bred'.
The combination of imported bloodlines with the genetically strong and adapted Lancefield bloodlines produced superior sons and daughters to take the breed forward.
The glitter and glamour of spectacular auction sales of Lancefield cattle, under lights with 2000-strong crowds of the 1980s, were initiatives essential in product placement of the Brahman breed at the leading edge of the beef cattle industry.
At the same time they enhanced the reputation of the Lancefield brand as the stamp of quality, performance and genetic strength in the Australian Brahman breed.
It was in the 1990s that objective programs such as Brahman Group Breedplan came to the fore, which covered natural growth performances, fertility and carcase qualities, and helped identification of superior herd bloodlines.
Jeff was enthralled in data analysis. He had been collating and recording weight gains, analysing carcase data, monitoring fertility traits and doing weight ratios in both his commercial and stud herds for decades.
He was instrumental in field data trials and performance recording with the DPI, not only for the betterment of his Lancefield herd, but more so for the Brahman breed and the entire beef industry.
Lancefield had been a leader in utilising technology to rapidly advance bloodlines which provide beneficial gains. Large scale embryo transfer programs were part of stud management.
The large scale commercial Brahman herd utilising all homebred bulls, the majority being polled, reflects in a practical sense the high level, bred-for-purpose qualities of Lancefield seedstock to produce steers and heifers of a type, temperament, weight gain performance and carcase credentials that fit the beef industry's premium markets.
In the 21st century, the stud continued its search and selected new genetics from the US, introducing meaningful benefits to this country's cattle herd.
The new century brought fresh levels in the cattle markets. While continuing to battle the greater seasonal extremes, increasing cost pressures, more specific processor markets and the growth of live cattle export markets, everything Lancefield has done has been done with a purpose.
With the passing of Jeff in 2002, the focus for Ann and her four sons, Scott, Matthew, David and Andrew, has always been on continually improving their stud and commercial Brahmans in every area which directly affects the viability of their herds and their customers.
Time led to generational change and the Lancefield Brahman stud is now owned and managed by Scott and Lizette McCamley, Ross and Jodie and Ben and Caitlin and their families at Lancefield, and Matthew and Janelle McCamley, Lancefield M at Eulogie, who apply the "L over wings" brand to their seedstock throughout Central Queensland.
Production in the paddock, optimum weight and carcase performance has always been the stud's catchcry. Lancefield Brahmans was established on the strongest of foundations - it has not wavered from the path of production in the paddocks through constitution, fertility and mothering, and progeny performance through weight-for-age and carcase quality.
It has developed deep genetic strength in its herd that guarantees quality consistently and gives confidence to all Brahman enthusiasts and seedstock buyers, whether it is a high quality stud sire, or a line of quiet, young, performance-packed paddock bulls and females.
This year the stud celebrates 50 years of Lancefield genetic offerings at sale. On October 22 and 23, the genetic dynasties at the Lancefield Brahmans Invitation Sale will be on offer.
With invited vendors David and Julie McCamley and family, Palmal Brahmans, Andrew and Anna McCamley and family, 2AM Brahmans, and Rodger, Grant and Brooke Jefferis, Elrose Brahmans, they will offer a line of feminine females with predictability and functional qualities, and sire beef performer prospects.
As they have since 1974, the McCamley families will meet the market and back their cattle. They will again welcome old friends and look forward to greeting new.
With a love of Brahman cattle and confidence in their livestock, Lancefield genetics will continue on for generations to come.
