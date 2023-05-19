When David McMahon and Emily confessed they were falling for one another towards the end of 2022, not many people knew - they kept it on the downlow and instead focused on a busy fruit-picking season.
The 29-year-old fourth-generation apple farmer from Pozieres, Queensland, threw his hat in the ring for love on Channel Seven's Farmer Wants a Wife (FWAW).
Viewers across the country have seen their love story unfold, and watched it come to a close when one finale aired on May 14.
He knew he wanted to pursue something with the special education aide and teacher, 26, from the sunshine state.
"We're pinching ourselves a fair bit because you reserve expectations of what happens on the other side of it, we're so happy in our relationship at the moment," he said.
Emily packed her bags and moved to the farm she once stayed at with four other ladies vying for David's heart, weeks after the show finished.
Once the cameras and crews went away, it was a "crazy five months" picking blackberries and apples, which meant it was the perfect opportunity to slip under the radar.
So, what has life been like on the property for the tv couple?
The busy time meant David could "get back in the groove" and immerse himself in everything following filming.
This means getting back in the swing of things, wit backpackers picking fruit, and the family-ran farm, and hosting weekly live music and dinner sessions for them.
"It's nice for her to see a big part of my life," he said.
Emily's family has also visited, and the pair have gone to different wineries, and picked pink ladies as they walk the dogs.
The change in scenery has meant that she has established herself as a teacher at a nearby school, and also teaches kids and adults to dance at a local studio.
One of her student's is the farmer's mother.
"I've really loved it," she said about immersing herself in the Pozieres community.
"Everyone; the staff and the students have been so welcoming.
"Students clued on when it was airing week by week, but [were] so excited."
"I get lots of feedback," David quipped about Emily's classes for adults, and said one time his mother heard a song and "to my horror", started to dance,
Going grocery shopping together and doing mundane things in the public eye are other highlights the newly-established teacher is looking forward to.
Looking back, there were moments on the show that stood out to them both, and that they reflect on fondly.
For David, it is a conversation they had at the country fair, where Emily wore her heart on her sleeve and said she was thinking about the future.
He said it was a "strong memory" that he held onto and thought about during his journey.
The paint-and-sip blind date Emily created was a standout for her, because it she had more time with David, and helped her see the sparks between them.
The couple laughed and said the canvases were displayed proudly above the fireplace, along with the FWAW country games trophy they won with the other ladies in a challenge.
Overall, the couple enjoyed where their relationship was going.
"A huge characteristic for Emily is she is a big beacon of positivity and warmth and that's strong in our relationship," the farmer from Pozieres said.
"He's very intelligent and he thinks things through and he's very grounding and very supportive and I love doing life with him," Emily said.
Bookham farmer Matt also confessed his feelings for 24-year-old admin assistant Olivia from Wollongong during the same episode.
Crop and cattle farmer Brad from Cootamundra, and sheep and cattle farmer Brenton, will also declare their love for two women in an upcoming episode.
Farmer Wants a Wife continues on Channel Seven and Seven Plus on Sunday (May 21) at 7pm.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
