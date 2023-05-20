Farm Online
Home/Politics

Disaster recovery payments to the states expected to double

By Paul Osborne
May 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disaster payments to the states are expected to more than double compared to the last three years. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Disaster payments to the states are expected to more than double compared to the last three years. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Disaster payments to the states are expected to more than double to $6.5 billion compared to the previous three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.