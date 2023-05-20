Farm Online

Concerns over the impact plastic has on our food

By Liv Casben
May 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The research is one of the first to look at microplastics from a food safety point of view. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
The research is one of the first to look at microplastics from a food safety point of view. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

They're often smaller than the diameter of a human hair and so tiny they're invisible to the eye but the impact that micro and nanoplastics have on our food safety could be huge, according to a new report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.