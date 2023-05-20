Farm Online
Dairy Australia project in Tasmania to assess soils and fertiliser application

By Rohan Borojevi, Industry Development Officer at the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture
May 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Dr Adam Langworthy with a handful of earthworms at the Tasmanian Dairy Research Facility.
Soils under permanent pasture are often thought to be in reasonably good condition. This is mainly due to less frequent cultivation which allows ground cover and soil structure to be maintained or even improved.

