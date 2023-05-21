Southern Downs farmer Bill McVeigh has made the tough decision to leave his lifelong career as a dairyman in October.
He said his exit will leave only one dairy at Freestone, where he farms.
But it's not time to hang up his boots, because like many former dairy farmers, Mr McVeigh is moving into beef.
"I always promised my wife I wouldn't be a 70-year-old angry dairy farmer," Mr McVeigh said.
"It's just one of those things. It's just reality. No one stays in the same job forever, do they?"
Bill has been running the farm with his wife and their son, milking 95 Friesians which produce about 600,000 litres of milk a year.
When it comes time, they'll sell the dairy herd and build up the commercial beef side of the business.
All four sons and one daughter have worked at the farm at various times, but as they went on to build their own lives, Mr McVeigh realised a fulltime dairy life wasn't for the next generation.
"I'm sort of running out of kids. Daniel wants to get an apprenticeship and he has to live his own life," he said.
The passion for milking can be traced to when Bill's great grandfather began dairying at Swan Creek, a stone's throw south of where the farm and family are now.
Bill's dad bought the Freestone farm around 1958 and when Bill left school, he worked as a slaughterman and would milk in the afternoon.
"We started at the meatworks at 5.30am and I worked till 3pm and came home and milked in the afternoon," he said.
"Then I came back to the dairy fulltime."
Some of Mr McVeigh's proudest achievements are surviving the "horrendous" 2017-19 drought, instilling a strong work ethic in his children, and winning gold in Dairy Australia's Milk Quality Awards 2022.
Looking to retirement, Mr McVeigh knew he needed something to keep him interested and "pay the rates", so he decided to ramp up the beef side of his agribusiness.
An Angus bull has run with the milking cows for the last two and a half years.
Mr McVeigh kept all the Angus-cross heifers, but it was when he was speaking to people in the beef industry that he decided to obtain Wagyu genetics.
"Angus heifers out of Freisian cows seem to be the dux nux to cross with a Wagyu. The Wagyu calves from those cows sell for about $15/kg liveweight," he said.
Last month, Mr McVeigh bought his first Wagyu bull - Kitaguni Jr - from Hoey Kyoto Wagyu at Allora.
"He's in with the cows at the moment to acclimatise before he's moved to a paddock with Angus heifers in a few weeks' time," Mr McVeigh said.
"There's a few ready to get in calf."
Mr McVeigh said beef breeding would probably be an "eight to 10 year" program.
"I just want to be able to grow good cattle," he said.
"I still love my dairying and I love where we've got to from where we came."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
