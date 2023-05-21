Farm Online
Farm data sharing concerns raised

By Liv Casben
May 21 2023 - 10:00am
Albury mixed farmer Justin Everitt is concerned about the safety of farm data sharing. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
With the federal government's push for farmers to be more climate smart, some producers say better safeguards are first needed around data sharing.

