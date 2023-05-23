All weather access country for 1300 backgrounders

CALEDONIA is a 5486 hectare (13,556 acre) all weather access property in the Murweh, estimated to comfortably carry about 1300 backgrounding cattle - more in bigger seasons.
Located off Nebine Road 11km south of Morven and 188km west of Roma, the freehold property has an exceptional balance of soil types and has been thoughtfully developed.
The 4742ha (11,717 acres) of category X developed valley country boasts prolific stands of buffel grass.
Original timbers including brigalow, belah, wallum and scattered bottle trees.
The balance of Caledonia is low ridge country with timbers including poplar box, mulga, wilga, false sandalwood and ooline.
The very well fenced property is divided into nine main paddocks and several holding paddocks.
The entire boundary is exclusion fenced, either individually or as part of the Morven cluster group.
Caledonia is also described as being suitable for Dorper sheep, given the exclusion fenced boundary and quality netting internal fencing.
The steel portable panel cattle yards have a six way drafting pound, two races, vet crush, scales and a four-way draft off the front, calf branding facilities, loading ramp and water.
Water is supplied from 15 dams and a bore at the house. One dam supplies the homestead complex, yards and eight cup and saucers or troughs.
The reticulated system can also be supplied by the bore, house dam and horse paddock dam, if required.
Structural improvements include a five bay workshop, shearing shed used for storage, and steel mesh sheep yards.
The six bedroom, two and a half bathroom homestead has split-system air conditioning units fitted in most rooms.
There is also a four bedroom cottage and ensuited, four bedroom workers' quarters with a kitchen, dining area, and a laundry.
An added advantage is the mobile phone coverage across the entire property.
Caledonia is being sold by Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest process that closes on June 29.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Minnis, 0437 111 060, Ray White Rural.
