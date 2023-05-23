Farm Online
All weather access country for 1300 backgrounders

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 23 2023 - 2:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

CALEDONIA is a 5486 hectare (13,556 acre) all weather access property in the Murweh, estimated to comfortably carry about 1300 backgrounding cattle - more in bigger seasons.

