Mutton slaughter's big boost

Mutton slaughter up, ABS says

VN
By Victoria Nugent
May 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Mutton production is well up, with slaughter data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing a surge in volumes of sheep going through processors.

