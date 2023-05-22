Mutton slaughter's big boost

Mutton production is well up, with slaughter data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing a surge in volumes of sheep going through processors.
The data shows for the first quarter of 2023 shows that sheep slaughter soared, with lamb slaughter also up to a more modest extent.
Mutton slaughter numbers increased 37.5 per cent head quarter-on-quarter, with 2.4 million sheep processed.
Compared to a year ago, mutton slaughter was higher by 54pc or 830,600 head.
Mutton production increased by 31.8pc during the quarter to reach 58,662 tonnes.
It was the highest quarterly mutton slaughter volume since the fourth quarter of 2019, consistent with strong international demand.
Lamb slaughter increased 4.6pc quarter-on-quarter, with 5.7 million lambs processed in during the first quarter of 2023.
Slaughter numbers are higher by 13pc or 656,300 head than a year ago.
Lamb meat production reached 137,582 tonnes, up by 1.7pc.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson the uptick seen in mutton slaughter and continually strong yarding numbers is a product of the strong flock rebuild and the flexibility it's giving producers to turn off older non-performing ewes.
Mr Atkinson said the figures also showed a trend away from lamb towards mutton among processors.
"We've seen capacity increase, which has in turn delivered higher numbers both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year in slaughter for both categories but processors are clearly favoring sheep to process at the moment across most states," he said.
"You're seeing processors favouring sheep which is translating into those higher volumes and that's why lamb hasn't improved as significantly as we would have expected, because there's a lot more numbers going through the plants in terms of mutton as to lamb."
MORE READING:
Mr Atkinson said international demand for mutton was really strong, with strong performance from China and Malaysia.
"WA's sheep slaughter for Q1 2023 was the highest since the June quarter in 2009 so it's going really strong at the minute, NSW was its second highest quarterly sheep slaughter since quarter 4 2008 and that was only behind quarter 4 in 2019," he said.
"When you look at and consider both your physical supply volume to the saleyards and then obviously the numbers we're seeing go through in both our weekly NLRS report and this quarterly data, international demand will obviously support price but supply is clearly continuing to place a fair bit of pressure on that indicator, both at an eastern seaboard level and more broadly nationally."
The ABS data also shows the gross value of sheep and lambs slaughtered decreased 5.8pc to $1.2 billion.
At a saleyards level sheep and lamb supply tightened last week on the back of rainfall and the recent price dip.
But while the national indicator softened, restocker lambs were in demand in Victoria,with prices up 57c or 11pc to end the week at 570c/kg, a 21pc premium compared to the national price.
Mr Atkinson said for lamb, the finish quality and weights would really determine pricing outcomes in coming weeks.
"The accessibility to the quality of lambs that processor want to meet certain markets or specs for a draft they're interested in has also been a bit of a struggle, either because of wet weather or other variables," he said.
"That typical winter seasonal tightening in supply translating into improved prices at the minute is looking unlikely because of the strength of the flock rebuild and the amount of sheep and lamb on the market."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.