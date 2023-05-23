A highlight of this week's Jersey Australia annual general meeting will be a charity auction of cows, embryos and semen, among other dairy items, to raise money for cancer research.
The Dairy's Finest Showcase Sale, on Wednesday, May 24, will see 50 per cent of the proceeds of Lot 7 donated to the Peter McCallum Cancer Centre.
When Lot 11 goes under the hammer, 10 pc of her proceeds will also be donated to the Peter McCallum Cancer Centre.
The auction of 30 Jersey cows and heifers from elite bloodlines, along with six lots of semen, will be followed by a dedicated multi-lot auction and the entire proceeds will be donated to cancer research at the Peter McCallum Cancer Centre.
The dedicated charity auction of 28 donated lots includes embryo and semen packages, including sexed semen units. There are also framed photographs, an accommodation package, art, calf feed and the choice of 2023 AFL or NRL tickets among the lots on offer to the highest bidders.
The Dairy's Finest Showcase Sale and charity auction will get underway tomorrow afternoon as part of the annual Jersey Australia conference. The auction will be conducted by agents Dairy Livestock Services, on site at Jetty Beach House in Coffs Harbour, and online through Elite Livestock Auctions.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
